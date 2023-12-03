Light Snow & Light Rain possible Monday night into Tuesday morning then temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Patchy Fog and Flurries this morning across the Twin Cities especially in the areas south and east of St.Paul. Accumulating Snow of 1″ to 2″ is expected in areas from Eau Claire,WI to Madison,WI but Freezing Drizzle and Light Snow will cause Slippery Conditions in spots in southeast Minnesota including the Rochester, Winona, Lanesboro and La Crescent ( La Crosse,WI ) areas.

Scattered Slippery Spots on Twin Cities Roads possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow moves through the area. Snow Accumulations by Tuesday morning only expected to be a dusting but with temperatures near 32 degrees this could cause Slick Spots for the Tuesday morning Rush Hour.

Warmer Air moves into the Midwest on Wednesday with highs in the Twin Cities pushing into the mid 40s then upper 40s to near 50 degrees Thursday. Gusty Winds Friday from the West at 20 to 30 mph but still Mild with highs in the mid 30s. Colder Saturday with Light Snow possible Saturday morning.

TODAY:

Morning Clouds and Flurries then Mainly Cloudy this afternoon.

HIGH: 39 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Cloudy with Light Rain and Snow Mix after 5 p.m. Chance for Light Rain and Snow MIx after 5 p.m. is 70%.

HIGH: 39 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 32 Degrees. ( Light Rain / Light Snow Mix Monday night into Tuesday morning )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………….36 / 28 AM Light Rain/Snow Mix & Cloudy then Cloud & Sun Mix in the afternoon. Chance for AM Light Rain/Snow Mix is 20%.

WEDNESDAY…….45 / 30 Sunny, Breezy & Mild for December.

THURSDAY………..48 / 35 Mostly Sunny & Breezy.

FRIDAY……………….45 / 30 Partly Cloudy with Gusty Winds.

SATURDAY…………35 / 24 AM Clouds & Light Snow then Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM Light Snow is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 20 and 33 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS