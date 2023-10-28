Light snow for some this afternoon. Click for Chris’ Forecast

The weekend starts on a frosty note. Morning temperatures in the 20s will only warm into the middle 30s for afternoon highs. Clouds will thicken throughout the morning as a wave of snow passes across southern Minnesota into the afternoon and evening. This snow won’t amount to much, but could be steady enough at times for a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces across far southern Minnesota, mainly well south of the metro.

Sunday will be dry, but still cold and breezy. With a bit more sun, highs remain in the middle 30s. This trend continues into next week, and there could be another chance of snow showers on Halloween.

Enjoy the weekend, and stay warm!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece