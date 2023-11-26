Light Snow & Flurries Today then Bitter Cold by Monday morning with Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below. +40 temps by Wednesday then chance for Snow next Saturday.

The Twin Cities picked up a Light Dusting of Snow overnight which has created Slippery Spots on Roads this Sunday morning. Flurries and Light Snow will continue through Today with any Snow Accumulations just a Dusting. Winds will be Gusty from the West-Northwest at 15 to 30 mph this afternoon.

The Heaviest Snow greater than 3″ Today will be across eastern Iowa into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin including Cedar Rapids, Moline, Rockford, Peoria, Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.

Turning Bitterly Cold Tonight in the Twin Cities with Cold Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph producing Wind-Chills by Monday morning at 0 to -5 Below and actual air temperatures in the low teens. Monday will be Partly Cloudy and Cold with afternoon highs in the low to mid 20s but Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep Wind-Chills in the

TODAY:

Cloudy with Flurries or Light Snow – Snow Accumulation a Dusting.

HIGH: 32 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills low 20s )

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Wind-Chills.

LOW: 13 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy and Cold especially in the morning hours.

HIGH: 24 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills low 10s )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 12 Degrees. Lighter Winds

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………….32 / 26 Cloud & Sun Mix with Breezy Conditions.

WEDNESDAY……..42 / 29 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild.

THURSDAY…………38 / 27 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY……………..36 / 22 Sunny with Light Winds.

SATURDAY…………36 / 30 AM Sun then Cloudy with Snow possible late. Chance for Snow late is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 23 and 37 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS