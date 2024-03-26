Light snow ends Tuesday evening, icy roads possible overnight

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for March 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Light snow continues around the Twin Cities early this evening, then comes to an end after sunset. Metro totals for today should range from about 3 to 4 inches in most locations. Roads are still rather slushy right now, but once there are fewer cars overnight, those slushy spots are going to freeze. Icy conditions are possible during the Wednesday morning commute, especially in neighborhoods and along bridges and overpasses. Expect to take a little more time getting to work and school tomorrow.

It is going to be cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures fall into the teens and wind chills will range from -5° to -5° over all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Clouds likely hold north of I-94 Wednesday, and scattered snow showers are possible in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Up to an inch of additional accumulation is possible. There is one more cold morning on Thursday before temperatures start to warm up for Easter weekend. Highs in the low to mid 40s are likely from Friday into next week.

There are some rain chances over the weekend, but most of it should be overnight. The first round comes Friday evening into the night. There might be a couple lingering showers on Saturday. More widespread rain is likely Sunday night through Monday. As cooler air moves in Monday night, some snow is possible by Tuesday morning. At this point, it is something we are watching and nothing to get excited about.