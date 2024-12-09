Light rain/snow mix today then windy and colder rest of the week.

The past weekend in the Twin Cities brought mild temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday and low to mid 40s on Sunday but now back to some cold temperatures even colder than last week.

Areas of fog in the Twin Cities through 10 a.m. otherwise mainly cloudy with some morning peeks of sun then cloudy with light rain mixed with light snow between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. No significant snowfall other than a dusting in spots but the temperatures falling from upper 30s at 1 p.m. to below freezing in the upper 20s after 5 p.m. could lead to scattered icy spots early this evening. Winds will also be increasing this afternoon from the west at 15-25 mph with +25 mph gusts. Windy and colder tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and flurries. Temperatures by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the low 20s but gusty northwest winds at 15-30 mph will produce wind-chills of 5-10 degrees.

Tuesday brings cold winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph with highs in the low to mid 20s and wind-chills in the teens during the day. Skies mainly cloudy on Tuesday with light snow showers or flurries but no snow accumulation expected other than a dusting of snow in spots. Partly cloudy with flurries Tuesday night and colder with lows in the mid-teens and wind-chills by Wednesday morning around zero.

Turning bitterly cold on Wednesday into Thursday along with strong winds Wednesday into Thursday morning which will produce dangerously cold wind-chills near zero Wednesday afternoon and -20 to -25 below by 7 a.m. Thursday morning with actual air temperatures near -1 below zero and northwest winds on Wednesday at 15-25 mph during the day and 5-15 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Flurries possible on Wednesday and cloudy then sunny but cold with lighter winds Thursday afternoon and highs near 9 degrees and Thursday afternoon wind-chills -5 below to zero.

Moderating temperatures by the weekend with highs on Friday in the low 20s then low 30s on Saturday and mid 30s by Sunday. Flurries and light snow possible on Saturday but nothing heavy is expected. JONATHAN YUHAS