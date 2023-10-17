Light rain chances begin tonight, continue through Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for October 17, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The pleasant stretch of weather continues Tuesday afternoon with highs well into the 60s across Minnesota. Some highs could stay in the upper 50s across parts of northwest Wisconsin. High clouds are pushing in from west to east later today, ahead of our next weak storm system. Scattered showers are possible starting tonight, continuing on and off through Wednesday morning. There could be a break with some sun around midday Wednesday, then more clouds and scattered showers wrap in through the afternoon and evening. A tenth or two of an inch of rain is possible through early Thursday.

If you have outdoor plans Wednesday or Thursday, this is not enough rain to keep you inside—especially after the wet stretch last week! Another weak low zips through northern Minnesota on Friday. Rain is most likely north of St. Cloud, but there could be a brief shower in the Twin Cities. The warmer-than-average temperatures continue heading into next week. There will be several days with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.