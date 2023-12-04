Light Mix of Rain and Snow Tonight then Warming up with temps in the 40s Wednesday and near 50 degrees on Thursday.

Skies will remain Cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with some areas of Fog and high temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon hours a Mix of Light Rain and Light Snow will move from western Minnesota into the Twin Cities after 5 p.m. The Light Rain/Snow Mix is not expected to be Heavy but could put down a Light Coating of Snow overnight producing some Scattered Slippery Spots into Tuesday morning. Skies overnight will be Cloudy with Patchy Dense Fog in spots.

Warmer Air moves into the Midwest on Wednesday with highs in the Twin Cities pushing into the upper 40s then upper 40s to low 50s on Thursday. Gusty Winds Friday from the West at 20 to 30 mph but still Mild with highs near 40 degrees.

Temperatures will fall back into the 30s by Saturday and Sunday with Flurries possible Sunday as a Potential Winter Storm passes to the east over northern Illinois and eastern Wisconsin into Michigan.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Light Rain and Snow Mix after 5 p.m. Chance for Light Rain and Snow Mix after 5 p.m. is 70%.

HIGH: 35 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Light Rain and Light Snow Mix along with Patchy Dense Fog. Chance for Light Rain and Light Snow Mix is 70%. Scattered Slippery Spots possible overnight.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: South shifting to Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with Patchy Fog in the morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 36 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees. Patchy Fog

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………47 / 30 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild for December.

THURSDAY…………50 / 37 Mostly Sunny & Breezy.

FRIDAY………………..40 / 28 Partly Cloudy with Gusty Winds.

SATURDAY…………35 / 26 Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY…………….34 / 26 Cloudy with Flurries in the evening.

The average low and high for the extended period is 19 and 33 degrees.

JONTHAN YUHAS