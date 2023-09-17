Late summer warmth coming this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 17, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are transitioning from cooler air and north winds to warmer air and south winds this week. The warm front slowly trudges across Minnesota on Monday. 80°+ highs are possible in the western half of the state, and the Twin Cities warms into the mid and upper 70s. When that front moves east in the evening, a spotty shower or storm is possible. Starting Tuesday, there should be 3 or 4 straight days in the 80s in the Twin Cities. It could feel a little muggy from time to time too through most of the week.

Rain chances are few and far between through the work week. The better chances for a few showers and storms are across western Minnesota late Wednesday into Thursday, but a few could hold together and get to the metro. By the weekend, this slow-moving system drags itself over Minnesota and Wisconsin, and scattered rain and storms become more likely. The rain also pushes temperatures back into the 70s.