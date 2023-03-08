Ken’s Wednesday Morning Weather

Good Wednesday morning!

*WINTER STORM WATCH FOR LATE THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT*



Another cloudy day is on the way today along with some periodic light snow, which may accumulate up to half an inch of so throughout the entire day.

Since any accumulations today will be light, the snow will not cause any major disruptions for either commute.

A larger storm is likely by Thursday, especially later in the day and at night. Heavy snow will likely fall for several hours Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing more accumulating snow to the area.

Right now, it looks like 3” to 6” of snow will fall by the time the snow tapers off late tomorrow night.

Any remaining lighter flurries will not accumulate early on Friday followed by a cloudy afternoon.

Another smaller system will move our way late Saturday and will bring 1” to 3” of snow by early Sunday.

Don’t forget to spring forward with the clocks this weekend!

Have a nice day!

Ken