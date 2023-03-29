Ken’s Wednesday Morning Weather

Good Wednesday morning!

Another quiet day is on the way today with mostly sunny skies, but this time it will be sunny all day long.

Expect cold temperatures with highs only in the 20’s to near 30-degrees this afternoon.

On Thursday a system approaches from the southwest spreading clouds and a mix of rain and snow our way by tomorrow afternoon.

Mostly rain is expected with this storm…at least to start.

There will be snowflakes mixing in at times into Friday.

But by Friday night, colder air moves into the state and toward the end of the storm and a complete changeover to snow is likely with 1” to 3” and isolated 4” amounts possible.

We will watch Friday night, but in the meantime, enjoy the chilly sunshine today.

Have a great day!

Ken