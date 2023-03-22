Ken’s Wednesday Morning Weather

Good morning and happy hump day!

The rain last night was nice and light and it did not create any big problems out there this morning.

A few puddles may linger this morning before slowly drying out as the day moves on.

Temperatures are starting out very warm this morning. At 4 AM the temperature at Twin Cities International Airport was still 40-degrees.

That’s about as warm as it’s going to get today.

The next week is going to be very quiet as the storm track is shifting well south of the state.

Temperatures will stay relatively mild and most days we should see temperatures in the 40-degree range.

Have a great day!

Ken