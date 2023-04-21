Ken’s watching for snow showers today

Good Friday morning!

After picking up 1” to 2” of rain, some places saw up to 5” to the southwest of the Twin Cities, today we will see snow showers at times.

Although there may be enough snow to cover some lawns, the roads will remain just wet.

Temperatures will be cold and remain in the upper 30’s to near 40-degrees.

The weekend for outside activities will be cloudy and cool to start on Saturday with a lingering flurry up north, and then warming at least into the middle 40’s by Sunday.

At this point, Sunday still looks like the warmest, sunniest and more comfortable day for any outside fun or work you may have planned.

Normal late April temperatures are expected next week!

Have a great weekend!

Ken