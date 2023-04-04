Ken’s Tuesday Weather

Good Tuesday morning!

Any flurries this morning will quickly turn to rain and possible thunderstorms by later this morning.

Rain will continue for this afternoon and there could be a few thunderstorms as well.

Rain will continue tonight before briefly changing to snow on Wednesday as the storm pulls away. The metro *could see a coating or ½” by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will be very strong in the coming days, especially on Tuesday night and Wednesday when winds may gust to 50 mph.

Northwestern Minnesota will likely experience blizzard conditions starting later today thru Wednesday.

A warm weekend is coming, just in time for Easter Sunday!

Ken