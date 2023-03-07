Ken’s Tuesday Morning Weather

Good Tuesday morning!

*WINTER STORM WATCH FOR LATE THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT*



Another quiet day with some sunny breaks is on the way for today before some light snow develops on Wednesday.

Any accumulations tomorrow will be light and the snow will not cause any major disruptions for either commute.

A larger storm is likely by Thursday, especially later in the day and at night. Heavy snow will likely fall for several hours Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing more accumulating snow to the area.

Right now, at least 3”+ will fall by the time the snow tapers off.

The snow will taper off by Friday afternoon followed by a nice and quiet weekend.

Have a nice day!

Ken