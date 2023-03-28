Ken’s Tuesday Morning Weather

Happy Tuesday!

Another quiet day is on the way today with mostly sunny skies to start and clouds to finish.

Expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs only in the middle 30’s degrees this afternoon.

Another sunny and cool day is on the way for Wednesday before a storm system approaches from the southwest on Thursday.

Mostly rain is expected with this storm.

There will be snowflakes mixing in at times into Friday.

By Friday night, colder air moves into the state and toward the end of the storm, a complete changeover to snow is possible with small accumulations.

We will watch Friday night, but right now no significant accumulation is expected.

Have a great day!

Ken