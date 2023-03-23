Ken’s Thursday Weather

Good morning!

The clouds which hung tough yesterday will slowly move away and this afternoon will be much brighter than this morning.

Temperatures are starting out in the 20’s this morning and they will rise well into the 30’s this afternoon.

A storm will just graze Minnesota with just some clouds on Saturday while snow falls in parts of Iowa and southern parts of Wisconsin.

The weather for the next week is going to be very quiet as the storm track has shifted well south of the state.

Temperatures will stay relatively mild and most days we should see temperatures at least near 40-degrees.

Have a great day!

Ken