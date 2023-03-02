Ken’s Thursday Morning Weather

Good Thursday morning!



After a fresh 1” to 2” of snow on Wednesday, the pattern gets quiet again starting today (actually started last night).

Today will be a quiet weather day with just mostly cloudy skies and some sunny breaks at times expected.

Tomorrow looks to be quiet once again with a bit of sun at times, but clouds will have the upper hand on Friday.

The weekend is still looking quiet and mild.

Temperatures will stay either at or slightly below the normal for this time of the year, but no Arctic Air is lurking on the horizon.

A bit of snow and rain will develop late Sunday and Sunday evening and last into Monday morning, but at this point it does not look like all snow event.

Have a nice day!

Ken