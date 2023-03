Happy SPRING!

Well, almost spring.

Spring will actually arrive at 4:24 PM today and a warm up is starting as well.

Temperatures will be in the 30’s today and then rise to near 40-degrees on Tuesday.

The warmer weather will last through the rest of the week with temperatures most days at 40-degrees or higher.

The quiet weather (with respect to snow storms) will last through the week into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken