Ken’s Monday Weather

Good Monday morning!

The next storm will be mostly wet for the Twin Cities rather than white, as it was on Friday.

Sunshine this morning will fade behind increasing clouds and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday’s 51-degree temperature.

Clouds will thicken tonight and we may see a few snow showers late tonight and bring a dusting to some spots.

Whatever light snow is left will quickly turn to rain and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Rain will continue Tuesday night before briefly changing to snow on Wednesday as the storm pulls away. The metro *could see an inch of snow or so by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will be very strong in the coming days, especially on Tuesday night and Wednesday when winds may gust to 50 mph.

Northern Minnesota will likely experience blizzard conditions at times starting later Tuesday thru Wednesday.

A warm weekend is coming, just in time for Easter Sunday!

Ken