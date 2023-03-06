Ken’s Monday Morning Weather

Good Monday morning!



Overnight most of the Twin Cities area picked up between 2” to 4” of snow, but there was a pocket across Carver County that picked up 6” of new snow!

The accumulating snow is now over with only rain and/or snow showers lingering this morning.

Skies will stay cloudy, but quiet this afternoon.

Another quiet day with partial sunshine is on the way for tomorrow before some light snow develops on Wednesday.

A larger storm is likely by Thursday, especially later in the day and at night. Heavy snow may fall for several hours Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing more accumulating snow to the area.

The snow will taper off by Friday afternoon followed by a nice and quiet weekend.

Have a nice Monday!

Ken