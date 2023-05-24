Ken’s holiday forecast looks summery!

Good Wednesday morning!

A cool down has taken place overnight and it will last into Thursday, returning our temperatures to below normal levels (upper 60’s & lower 70’s) for just the next two days.

Another warmup is in the forecast for Friday and especially this weekend with mostly sunny skies expected on Friday and Saturday.

The rest of the holiday weekend will be mostly dry and warm with temperatures returning to the lower 80’s.

However, there will be the slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Memorial Day, but most of the holiday weekend will be rain-free!

Enjoy!

Have a great day!

Ken