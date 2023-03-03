Ken’s Friday Morning Weather

Good Friday morning!

The only days where we did not have bad commutes due to weather have been the past two. Tuesday was certainly better than Monday, but there were still some slick spots.

Today will be a wonderfully boring weather day when compared to the rest of this winter!

Sunshine will break through at times today, otherwise there will be warmer temperatures today than we had on Thursday.

The weekend is still looking quiet and mild.

A bit of snow and rain will develop late Sunday and Sunday evening and last into Monday morning, but at this point it does not look like all snow event. Small accumulations of an inch or so by Sunday are possible.

Have a nice weekend!

Ken