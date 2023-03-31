Ken’s Friday Morning Weather

Good Friday morning!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a large part of Central and Eastern Minnesota tonight until 7 am Saturday.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect late this afternoon until 7 am Saturday for the Southwest corner of the state.

The Twin Cities metro area can expect a wet day today with periods of rain and rumbles of thunder.

Winds will increase today and gust as high as 40 mph by this afternoon.

The wind will shift to the north and increase even more as the rain changes to snow. The wind tonight may gust to 50 mph, creating low sensibilities with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions.

This evening’s rain will slowly change to snow between 8pm-9pm today and become heavy at times.

The snow will abruptly end early Saturday morning after leaving 3” to 6” of snow.

The sun will be out on Saturday and the wind will subside by the afternoon. The new snow on the ground will not last very long. The strong April sun will begin to melt the snow on Saturday and then the sun and temperatures near 50-degrees on Sunday will melt the rest of the snow.

Whew!

Have a great weekend!

Ken