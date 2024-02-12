Ken’s forecasting the return of the sun today before just a little snow by Wednesday

Good Monday morning!

Another mostly sunny and quiet weather day is on the way today, today will be nearly a carbon copy of Sunday’s weather.

More partial sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday before a little bit of light snow brushes the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Accumulations will be on the light side (under 1”) in the Twin Cities and areas to the north. More snow is likely south metro into Southern Minnesota (1”-3”) far South Metro to as much as (2”-4”) near the Iowa border.

While there is still no true Arctic Air in the forecast, much cooler weather will move into he state Thursday night into the start of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken