Ken’s forecasting a great weekend of weather!

Good Friday morning!

Blustery and much cooler weather is expected today before skies clear late in the day, just in time for the weekend!

Today will be the coolest day for the next 6-10 days.

A steady warming will begin this weekend and carry into next week as 70’s and then 80’s return to the state.

This weekend looks like the nicest weekend we’ve had around here in quite a while, as temperatures warm into the 70s each day under mostly sunny skies.

Next week looks even warmer with at least a couple of 80+-degree days in the forecast!

Enjoy!

Have a great weekend!

Ken