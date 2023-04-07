Ken’s forecast: Spring & then summer next week

Good Friday morning!

Let the warm up begin!

Just in time for the Twins home opener, the weather is going to warm to spring levels…finally!

Temperatures for first pitch today will be near 50-degrees and the sun will be out. Winds will stay fairly light today and blow in from the east at only 5-10 mph.

Late tonight there may be a shower, and then skies will clear all over again for Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, the Twin Cities should see temperatures rise to near 60-degrees with mainly sunny skies.

Easter Sunday will still be mild, but it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers.

The new workweek begins with upper 60’s to near 70-degrees on Monday and rising into the 70’s by Tuesday.

The warm, almost summery air will last for the week and we will get very close to 80-degrees by Thursday!

Enjoy!

Ken