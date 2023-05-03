Ken’s Forecast Looks Much Warmer!

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will not be windy. That’s the real headline.

Today we will also see our temperatures rise to near 70-degrees for the first time since that warm 80-degree stretch we had in the middle of April.

Thursday we will see even warmer air flow our way and we will hit 70 or even higher by the afternoon.

By Friday and the weekend, a few showers are possible but at least it will be warm.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the 60’s to near 70-degrees once again and there will be a few showers, but no washouts are expected.

Have a great day!

Ken