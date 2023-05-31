Ken’s forecast looks hot and steamy
Good Wednesday morning!
The humidity returned on Tuesday along with very warm/hot temperatures.
In fact, officially at MSP the temperature hit 90-degrees for the first time in over six months!
Along with the heat came the usual increased chance of a few scattered thunderstorms.
Today will be hot once again and we should easily record our second 90-degree temperature of the year, but rain chances today for the Twin Cities is lower than they were yesterday.
Although no all-day rains are expected into the weekend ahead, each day there is the chance of a passing shower or a few thunderstorms each day, except on Sunday.
The temperature this afternoon will once again hit 90-degrees and for the next several days following.
Have a great day!
Ken