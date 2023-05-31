Ken’s forecast looks hot and steamy

Good Wednesday morning!

The humidity returned on Tuesday along with very warm/hot temperatures.

In fact, officially at MSP the temperature hit 90-degrees for the first time in over six months!

Along with the heat came the usual increased chance of a few scattered thunderstorms.

Today will be hot once again and we should easily record our second 90-degree temperature of the year, but rain chances today for the Twin Cities is lower than they were yesterday.

Although no all-day rains are expected into the weekend ahead, each day there is the chance of a passing shower or a few thunderstorms each day, except on Sunday.

The temperature this afternoon will once again hit 90-degrees and for the next several days following.

Have a great day!

Ken