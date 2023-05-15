Ken’s forecast looks fantastic for early this week!

Good Monday morning!

Just in time for Monday, we are in for a great few days of weather!

After some patchy fog this morning, skies will be sunny all day today and we will see every minute of the 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight coming our way.

Temperatures will not be as cool as they were this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures today will reach the middle 70s and then with strong sunshine on Tuesday, we should get very close to 80-degrees.

Wednesday looks very nice too, before scattered shower and thunderstorms develop later Wednesday night and Thursday.

Clearing skies are expected on Friday AND for the weekend (for a change!).

Have a great day!

Ken