Ken’s forecast is up and down…but mostly up

Good Thursday morning!

Another mild day is on the way today with temperatures reaching the 50-degree mark.

The only ‘weather’ of note will be just a few isolated rain/snow showers early this morning.

Skies will start to clear early this afternoon and we should at least see some partial sunshine.

Sunshine and cooler weather is on the way to start the weekend, followed by another warm up Sunday and on Monday.

Temperatures by Monday and Tuesday will suddenly be back in the 60’s!

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning, so remember to spring ahead an hour before bed on Saturday night!

Have a great day!

Ken