Ken’s forecast includes a brief cool down

Good Tuesday morning!

The hazy sunshine which we had yesterday due to those ongoing wildfires in Canada will continue to make the sun appear a bit milky at times today.

We do have an Air Quality Alert for most of Southern Minnesota, including all of the metro. The alert is not for wildfire smoke, but rather ozone here at ground level caused by stagnant air.

A cool down will take place tomorrow and on Thursday, returning our temperatures below normal levels (lower 70’s) for just a day or two.

Another warmup is in the forecast for the end of the week and this weekend with mostly sunny skies expected on Friday.

The holiday weekend will be mostly dry and warm with temperatures returning to the lower 80’s.

However, there will be the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday and again on Memorial Day.

Enjoy!

Have a great day!

Ken