Ken’s forecast: A damp cool weekend followed by warmth next week

Good Friday morning!

After another mild night last night along with scattered rain showers, we will still see more numerous rain showers continue on and off today with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.

The showers will temporarily taper off early this evening.

The weekend still looks cloudy and still unsettled and cool side for April with scattered showers from time to time.

Sunday will be very windy as well with wind gusts as high as 50 mph possible.

May begins on Monday, and with it, more clouds and gusty winds, but no rain.

We should see our afternoon temperatures rising well into the 60’s to near 70-degrees by the middle of next week!

Have a great weekend!

Ken