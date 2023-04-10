Ken sees even warmer weather ahead!

Good Monday morning!

After a stellar weekend, we have even better weather on the way for most of this week.

Sunshine will warm today’s afternoon temperatures close to 70-degrees and Tuesday afternoon we will see our temperatures vault into the upper 70’s.

The first 80-degree temperature of the year is on the way by Wednesday, as afternoon high temperatures quickly rise into the lower 80’s.

The weather stays warm on Thursday, but showers will develop on Thursday night and likely hang around on Friday and most of the upcoming weekend.

The weather will also be much cooler for the weekend with afternoon temperatures struggling into the middle and upper 40’s.

It IS still April after all!

Enjoy!

Ken