Ken Sees Drastic Changes for the Weekend!

Good Friday morning!

After back-to-back record high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday the weather will stay pretty warm today, but showers will develop tonight and there could be a few non-severe thunderstorms as well.

Cold winds and occasional rain will last for most of the upcoming weekend.

The weather will also be much colder for the weekend, with Saturday afternoon temperatures struggling into the middle and upper 40’s.

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will barely get up to 40-degrees with a north wind gusting up to 50 mph at times…complete opposite of today and the past few days.

There could be a few snow showers mixing in with the rain before it ends on Sunday, but no accumulation is in the forecast.

A nice rebound will come next week with 60’s back in town as soon as Tuesday!

Have a great weekend!

Ken