Ken says we will have a preview of summer today!

Good Monday morning!

After a near-perfect weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s, the weather is going to get even warmer today and Tuesday.

The hazy sunshine which we had this weekend due to those ongoing wildfires in Canada will continue to make the sun appear a bit milky at times both today and tomorrow.

A midweek cool down will take place returning our temperatures to normal (lower 70’s) for just a few days.

Another warmup is in the forecast for the end of the week and this weekend with mostly sunny skies expected on Friday.

The weekend will be mostly dry and warm with temperatures returning to the lower 80’s.

However, there will be the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Enjoy!

Have a great day!

Ken