Ken says we have two chances for snow this week

Welcome to Tuesday morning and our first of two chances for snow this week.

Today will be another cloudy day with light snow developing this afternoon. I am not expecting any large accumulations, but there may be a coating to an inch thru the evening. A few slick spots are possible for the afternoon/evening commute.

The next chance for snow will come late Wednesday night and on Thursday.

The snow on Thursday could be the most we’ve seen in one storm so far this season…which isn’t saying much.

It looks like 2”-4” of snow will likely fall on Wednesday night and Thursday, before clearing and colder weather takes over for Friday and the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken