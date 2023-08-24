Ken says the worst of the heat is over!

Good Thursday morning!

After back-to-back record-breaking days with temperatures of 98-degrees and heat index readings as high as 114-degrees, we get a break today.

A small break…but a break.

Temperatures today will rise to the upper 80’s to near 90-degrees today before a more significant cool down for Friday and especially this weekend.

The refreshing air will come by way of a cooler north wind which will blow the much more comfortable air into town just in time for the first weekend of the State Fair!

Most of the first week of weather for the State Fair will be beautiful as well!

Have a great day!

Ken