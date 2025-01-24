Ken says the long-awaited warmup is about to begin

Good Friday morning,

After a cold start, warmer weather is on the way today. The warmer air will be accompanied by a few snow showers later this morning and this afternoon, and although we could see a quick dusting of snow, no major issues are expected.

Temperatures will return to normal (23 degrees right now) and even above normal on most days, beginning today and lasting into the weekend.

I still do not see any major storms for the next week, and this would mean no more significant snowfall through next Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken