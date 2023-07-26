Ken says that today and Tomorrow will be the hottest days of summer so far!

Good Wednesday morning!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TODAY AND THURSDAY for dangerous heat and humidity*

*HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY THRU THURSDAY EVENING*

Today we will see our third 90-degree temperature in a row with a couple more to follow.

Tuesday’s 94-degrees brought our season total of 90’s to 17. Typically, the Twin Cities sees about eleven 90’s per summer.

Temperatures today and Thursday will approach 95 to 100-degrees in many areas across Southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Heat Index values will also rise to between 100 and 105 degrees today and Thursday.

A thunderstorm or two on Thursday would limit the expected heating…it is possible.

It does appear that a slight cooling (into the 80’s) will take place this weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken