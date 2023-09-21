Ken says, summer is winding down

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be another warm day as summer winds down.

Fall arrives bright and early on Saturday morning at 1:50am.

Today, sunshine will return and so will temperatures in the 80’s…for the last time this summer!

We should also see sunshine and then increasing clouds later on Friday with mild weather and the chances of showers increasing by evening.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers with possible thunderstorms and much cooler weather, especially on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken