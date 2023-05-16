Ken says, summer is back…at least today.

Good Tuesday morning!

Temperatures today will not be as cool as they were yesterday and this weekend.

Our afternoon sunshine may get a bit hazy looking as smoke from wildfires in Canada slip through the area.

North of the Twin Cities, some of the smoke may reach ground level and there is an Air Quality Alert for those areas.

After yesterday afternoon’s temperatures reached the middle 70’s, strong sunshine should boost today’s temperatures to 80-degrees.

Wednesday looks very nice too, before scattered shower will be developing late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Thursday will not be a washout, but a few showers are likely.

Clearing and cool weather are expected on Friday before what looks like a great weekend, for a change!

In fact, this promises to be the nicest weekend we’ve had around here in quite a while as temperatures warm into the 70s each day under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

Ken