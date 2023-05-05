Ken says showers this weekend, but not a wash out

Good Friday morning!

Today will be mostly cloudy and mild. There are a few light showers out there early this morning and later this afternoon and/or early evening there will likely be a few showers and possibly a thundershower, but most of today will be dry.

Over the weekend, a few showers are still possible, but at least it will be warm.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the 60’s to near 70-degrees once again and there will be a few showers and perhaps even a (non-severe) thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon.

The warmer, but unsettled weather will last into next week as well!

Have a great weekend!

Ken