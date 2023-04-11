Ken says our first 80 is on the way today!

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be even warmer than it has been with temperatures rising to 80-degrees for the first time this year.

In fact, the last time it was this warm in the Twin Cities was back in October.

On October 11th of last fall our afternoon temperature reached 80-degrees (192 days ago!).

If we do not reach 80-degrees today, we will most definitely hit our first 80-degree temperature on Wednesday!

The only record high temperature in jeopardy of at least being tied is on Wednesday. The record for tomorrow is 83 degrees set in 1931.

The weather stays warm on Thursday, but showers will develop on by Friday and there could be a few thunderstorms as well.

Rain will last on and off for most of the upcoming weekend.

The weather will also be much cooler for the weekend with afternoon temperatures struggling into the middle and upper 40’s.

There could be a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain before it ends on Sunday, but no accumulation is in the forecast.

It IS still April after all!

Enjoy!

Ken