Ken says, one more chilly day and then spring!

Good Thursday morning!

The cold winds of early April will only let up a bit today and temperatures will stay below normal levels. Afternoon temperatures today will struggle to get to 40-degrees (52 is normal).

Sunshine will be back today along with a few passing clouds at times.

The cold air will not last.

Friday, warmer weather begins to move into the area with afternoon temperatures reach to near 50-degrees.

A much warmer weekend is coming.

The warm air will arrive just in time for Easter Sunday!

There will be quite a few clouds around and even an early shower on Saturday and an afternoon shower on Sunday, but it will be mild.

So, we will see our first 60’s and even 70’s for the weekend and into next week!

One more day…and then it’s spring!

Ken