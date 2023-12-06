Ken says, near-record high temperatures are on the way

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be a brighter and much warmer day as partial sunshine returns to the area along with those mild temperatures.

The mild and storm-free weather will get even milder by Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40’s today, but then afternoon temperatures will rise to near-record levels by Thursday!

Friday will be mild as well, before a much cooler (but not frigid) weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken