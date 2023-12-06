Ken says, near-record high temperatures are on the way
Good Wednesday morning!
Today will be a brighter and much warmer day as partial sunshine returns to the area along with those mild temperatures.
The mild and storm-free weather will get even milder by Thursday.
Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40’s today, but then afternoon temperatures will rise to near-record levels by Thursday!
Friday will be mild as well, before a much cooler (but not frigid) weekend.
Have a great day!
Ken