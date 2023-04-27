Ken says, much warmer weather today!

Good Thursday morning!

Scattered showers which moved into the area overnight will last from time to time today.

In fact, today will turn out to be mainly dry and mild with just a few of those lingering showers.

Expect another mild night tonight along with scattered rain showers and a rumble of thunder possible (not severe).

More numerous rain showers will continue on and off on Friday with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.

The weekend still looks a little better, but still a bit unsettled and cool for April with scattered showers from time to time.

Have a great day!

Ken