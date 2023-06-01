Ken says more heat and humidity today!
Good Thursday morning!
Temperatures yesterday reached 90-degrees for the second time this year!
In fact, officially at MSP the temperature hit 90-degrees for the first time back-to-back since early last August!
Today will be hot once again and we should easily record our third 90-degree temperature of the year, but rain chances today for the Twin Cities are just a bit higher than they were on Wednesday.
Although no all-day rains are expected into the weekend ahead, each day there is the chance of a passing shower or a few thunderstorms each day, except on Sunday.
A break in the heat is likely by Tuesday.
Have a great day!
Ken