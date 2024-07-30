Ken says July will end on a stormy note on Thursday

Good Tuesday morning!

July is down to its final few days, but the weather story remains the same as it’s been lately.

Warm and muggy, but mostly rain-free weather is on the way today with only a small chance of a thunderstorm or shower. Most of the day will be fine and not quite as warm as yesterday’s 88-degrees.

On Thursday, we will have our best chance of rain and thunderstorms this week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will end by Thursday night and Friday will be hot and humid as afternoon temperatures reach to near 90-degrees.

The weekend starts sunny and hot on Saturday and then cools off just a bit with mostly dry weather on Sunday as well.

Have a great day!

Ken