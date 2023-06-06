Ken says it will be more comfortable this week

Good Tuesday morning!

* AIR QUALITY ALERT UNTIL 6 PM DUE TO LINGERING WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM QUEBEC PROVINCE IN CANADA*

A bit of change from Monday’s weather to today’s weather.

Yes, we still do have a bit of smoke in the air, but today will not be as hot as it was on Monday.

Today will still be warm with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower to middle 80’s, but temperatures will not get close to 90-degrees.

Just like the past week, we have a chance of an isolated thunderstorm popping up here and there, but unfortunately, most of the area will stay dry.

We are not officially in a drought, but it is very dry out there and this is how last summer’s drought started.

A dry May followed by a dry June.

Hopefully, another round of thunderstorms and/or showers will arrive at some point on Friday, but no all-day soaking rains are anywhere in the forecast.

The weekend looks pleasant at this early stage as far as the weather is concerned.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the area will not even reach 80-degrees!

Have a great day!

Ken