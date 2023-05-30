Ken says, heat and humidity are back!

Good Tuesday morning!

After a perfect (weather wise) unofficial kickoff to summer, we can expect even hotter weather this week.

Along with the increasing heat will come the usual increase in humidity and the ongoing chance of a few scattered thunderstorms each day.

The temperature this afternoon will be in the upper 80’s with our first 90-degree temperature likely by tomorrow and for the next few days following.

The heat and humidity will last into the upcoming weekend as well with the ongoing chance of an occasional thunderstorm.

Things are getting pretty dry out there and we do need the rain and some is on the way.

Have a great day!

Ken